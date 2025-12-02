American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,055,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after purchasing an additional 636,983 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,553,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,668,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,075,000 after buying an additional 154,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

