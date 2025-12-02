American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 69,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

UVSP stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $924.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

