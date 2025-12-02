American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,106 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 80.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $669,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,263,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,277,111.52. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,113,013.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,835.48. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $919.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.