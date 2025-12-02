American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.93 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879,106 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its position in CarMax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. William Blair downgraded CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.