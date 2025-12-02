American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.09 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 551,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,842 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,661.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE ATMU opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

