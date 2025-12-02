American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. $OEC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Orion by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Orion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Orion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.45 million. Orion had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 80.0%. Orion’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

