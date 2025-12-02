American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix $ASIX

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 1,695.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $374.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

