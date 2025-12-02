American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.58 Million Position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,767 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 850 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $51,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,970. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Wade Robey sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $238,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

