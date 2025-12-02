American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.35 Million Holdings in POSCO $PKX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of POSCO in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POSCO has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Down 0.0%

PKX stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. POSCO has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO



POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

