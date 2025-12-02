American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.