American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $21,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

