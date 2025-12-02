American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ProPetro by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,108.56. This trade represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,408.04. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ProPetro Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $293.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

