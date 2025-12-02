American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $23,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 51.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,330,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSAT opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $570,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 135,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,574.56. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $1,869,091.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,380.25. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 154,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,643 in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

