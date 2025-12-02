American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enersys $ENS

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enersys in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $144.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

