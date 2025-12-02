American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 12,517 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of US Foods by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

