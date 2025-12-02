American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 43,190 Shares of CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 600.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 208.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVI shares. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $37.00 price target on CVR Energy in a report on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

