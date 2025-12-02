American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 84,172 Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. $SDGR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,086,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schrodinger were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the first quarter worth $338,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 68.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Schrodinger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,774.18. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

