American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $882.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.10. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $212.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CAO Sharon Binnun sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $513,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 176,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,866.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 598,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,932.52. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,002 shares of company stock worth $10,284,609. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

