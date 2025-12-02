American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in LendingClub Corporation $LC

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,736,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $774,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 72.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $578,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,210,070 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,250.30. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,293 shares of company stock worth $1,486,287. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.7%

LC opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. LendingClub Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

