American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $53,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of FTAI opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.53. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.56.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.