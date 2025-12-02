American Century Companies Inc. Sells 114,693 Shares of KB Home $KBH

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,693 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $22,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 506,415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KB Home by 408.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 241,608 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 511.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 196,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after buying an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NYSE KBH opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

