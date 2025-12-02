American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $59,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 263.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.59. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $130.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $748.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

