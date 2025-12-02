American Century Companies Inc. Sells 212,451 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,451 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ichor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 21.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 278,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 99,483.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $568.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,059.83. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.