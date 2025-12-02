American Century Companies Inc. Sells 21,546 Shares of The Chemours Company $CC

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Chemours Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:CC opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -15.77%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

