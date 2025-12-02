American Century Companies Inc. Sells 342,572 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of -700.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.