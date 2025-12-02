American Century Companies Inc. Sells 868,540 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868,540 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $9,152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 target price on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $791.12 million, a PE ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 0.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.