American Century Companies Inc. Sells 95,099 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,099 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Towne Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Towne Bank in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Price Performance

Towne Bank stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. Towne Bank has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $215.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Towne Bank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

