Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 5,892 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price objective on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $377,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,187,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,213.80. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,894.88. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,198,308 shares of company stock worth $276,298,894. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.39 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

