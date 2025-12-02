Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,611 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 473,345 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 38.4% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
SPB opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB
Spectrum Brands Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.