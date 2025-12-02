Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,611 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 473,345 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 38.4% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.