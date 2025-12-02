Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,684 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILA. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SILA opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of -0.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Sila Realty Trust ( NYSE:SILA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 231.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.