Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $90,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,345.68. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,735.81. This trade represents a 50.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,496. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

