Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,190.81. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,492,659.17. The trade was a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock worth $122,276,938. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

