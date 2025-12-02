Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 141,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,831,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,668.96. The trade was a 8.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.44. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

