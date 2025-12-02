Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.36.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

