Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hut 8 were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hut 8 by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

Hut 8 ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 115.39%.The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $36.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

