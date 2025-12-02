Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $128,000 in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Azenta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 128,084 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Stock Down 2.0%

AZTA opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.76 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Azenta and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.