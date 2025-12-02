Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Invests $155,000 in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,884 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Certares Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $62,011,000 after buying an additional 3,037,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $32,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,792 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $16,192,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.66.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

