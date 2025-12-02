Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GTX stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 613,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,133,314 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

