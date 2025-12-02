Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Get GRAIL alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRAL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GRAIL by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 285,331 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the second quarter valued at about $5,538,000.

GRAIL Stock Down 11.0%

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Insider Activity

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,102,485.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $5,086,562.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 396,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,295 shares of company stock worth $7,380,888 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on GRAIL in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAL

GRAIL Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.