Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.18 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.