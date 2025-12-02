Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,569 Acuren Corp $TIC

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuren in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Acuren during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuren in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TIC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Acuren Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94.
Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.
