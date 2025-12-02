Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $131,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLD opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,080. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $336,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 249,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,100.67. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

