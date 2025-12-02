Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 635 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:JPM opened at $308.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

