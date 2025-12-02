Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 986,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,210 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,256 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 437,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 275,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.8% in the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 743,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 157,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.76.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price objective on Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

