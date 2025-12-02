Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in 10x Genomics $TXG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after buying an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,166,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,356 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,892,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $8,730,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,315. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $157,377.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,495. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $635,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

