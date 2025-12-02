AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 7,625 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of -657.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total transaction of $398,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,890.52. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total value of $10,231,642.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,221. The trade was a 70.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,394 shares of company stock valued at $133,368,853. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

