AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 12,767 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,875,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,512,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.