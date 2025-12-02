AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 3,316 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $266.68 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average of $303.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

