AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 7,962 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.09. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.