AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 84,636 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,636 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.