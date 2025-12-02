AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 84,636 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,636 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.2136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

